Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. 4,895,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,233,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

