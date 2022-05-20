Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.82. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.76. Acushnet has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.