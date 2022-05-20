AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.72.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of AHCO opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $271,033.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.