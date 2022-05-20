Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.34. Adient reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADNT. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,078,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.82.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

