AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADTH. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

ADTH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,369. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AdTheorent will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

