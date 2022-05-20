Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $196.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

