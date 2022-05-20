Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $92.28 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $279,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

