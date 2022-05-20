Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

