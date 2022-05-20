Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Advanced Drainage Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

