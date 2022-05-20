Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 4,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

