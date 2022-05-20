Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

NYSE:WMS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $92.28 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

