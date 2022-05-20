Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,123,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $76,032,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.