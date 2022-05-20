Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $103.88 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

