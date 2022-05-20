Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

ADVM stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 749,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,052. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 96,925 shares of company stock valued at $95,145 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.