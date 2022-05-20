Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AGLE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

