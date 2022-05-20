AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

AER stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth $213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $246,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

