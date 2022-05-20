Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

Several research analysts have commented on AERI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

