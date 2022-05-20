AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CFO Sells $112,689.60 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. 764,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. AEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.25.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LIDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.
About AEye (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.