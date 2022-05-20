AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CFO Sells $112,689.60 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. 764,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. AEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AEye, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AEye by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AEye by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AEye by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in AEye in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

