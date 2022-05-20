AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:MITT opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

