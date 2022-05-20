AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) to announce $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $9,235,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $11,034,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 10.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $119.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.32. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About AGCO (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.