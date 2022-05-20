Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

