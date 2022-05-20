agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 23,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,523. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 79,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,634,326.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,453.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,627 shares of company stock worth $4,146,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

