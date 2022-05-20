Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.79) to €4.00 ($4.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of AFLYY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,497. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

