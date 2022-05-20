Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

AL opened at $36.08 on Friday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,519,000 after buying an additional 88,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air Lease by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,989,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

