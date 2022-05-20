Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $302.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.87.

NYSE APD opened at $234.22 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.31. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

