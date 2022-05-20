Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($187.50) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($147.92) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($133.33) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($147.92) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.23 ($153.37).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €1.54 ($1.60) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €106.40 ($110.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($104.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €106.02 and a 200 day moving average of €109.29.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.