Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.01). Airgain reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Airgain stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 85,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

