Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AIRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

AIRG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,359. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

