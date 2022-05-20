Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIRG. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

