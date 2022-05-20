Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

AKAM stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,825 shares of company stock worth $6,522,536. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $154,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $74,998,000 after buying an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

