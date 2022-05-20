Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

AKBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.35 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

