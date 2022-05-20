Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Daniel Ramos Sells 4,015 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.91. 302,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

