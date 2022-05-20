Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.77. 138,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Albany International by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

