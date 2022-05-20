Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Albemarle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.56. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $154.23 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

