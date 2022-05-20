Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $578.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Align Technology stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.04. 922,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $250.64 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.69 and its 200-day moving average is $504.73.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

