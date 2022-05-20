Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

ATD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE ATD traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.61. 2,348,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,177. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$43.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

