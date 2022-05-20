Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.27. 71,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

