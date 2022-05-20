Alliance Global Partners Downgrades Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to Hold

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.18.

Shares of WEED opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

