Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.50 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

