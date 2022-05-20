Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Bank of America lowered Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,568,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.99. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

