Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

