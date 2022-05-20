Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 100,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,420,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphatec alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $834,000.00.

ATEC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,151. The stock has a market cap of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.