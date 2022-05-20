Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells $834,000.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,858,634 shares in the company, valued at $48,861,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00.

ATEC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.76. 1,311,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

