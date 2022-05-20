Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Alps Alpine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.
