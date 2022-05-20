Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.06) to €38.00 ($39.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($52.08) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($48.96) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of Alstom stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 224,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

