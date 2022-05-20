Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Acquires $107,300.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Zachary E. Savas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,766.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 44,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,544. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $333.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.