Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Director Acquires $107,300.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Zachary E. Savas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $107,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,766.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 44,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,544. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $333.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
ALTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
