Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 10,944 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,867,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,544,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $250,065.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $10.53 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $11,123,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,638,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,689,000 after buying an additional 550,984 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

