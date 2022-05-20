Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Get Altimmune alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.