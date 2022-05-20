Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. Altria Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

NYSE MO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.09. 13,603,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,329. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.