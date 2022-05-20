Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altus Power Inc. is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc., formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc., is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,837. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,541,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

